Electric bus crashes, snaps pole and knocks out electricity Loop Barbados

A one-vehicle accident involving a Transport Board electric bus travelling to Bridgetown from Sam Lord’s Castle left several parts of St Philip and a few sections of Christ Church without electricity.

The accident happened around 8:46 pm tonight, Wednesday, November 15.

On exiting the Tom Adams roundabout, the bus reportedly picked up a slide, mounted the sidewalk and slid into the electric pole just beyond the bus stop. The pole snapped in two on impact. The driver then wrestled to get the bus under control coming to a complete halt in front of the entrance to St Bartholomew’s Church.

On board were 20 passengers according to police. One lady at the scene was reporting injuries to her knees and the driver complained of injuries to his left shoulder, right-side of his ribs and his neck.

There are downed wires across the roadway.

The electricity went out across parts of Charnocks in Christ Church and throughout the South and East of the parish of St Philip from Rock Hall through Gemswick, St Martin’s, Kirtons, Crane and up to Belair.

According to the representative from Barbados Light and Power Company Limited at the scene, electricity was restored across St Philip by 10pm. As of 10:30pm, the electricity remained off in the Grantley Adams Industrial Park buildings.

Barbados Light and Power contract workers and employees are on the scene now working to replace and repair the damaged wires and pole. Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.