Elderly man with dementia missing Loop Barbados

Police are calling on the public to help locate a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

He is David Burrows of Storey Gap, Codrington, St Michael. According to lawmen, Burrows left home between 1:10 pm and 4 pm on Monday, September 12 and has not been seen since.

He has a habit of walking along the ABC Highway from Hothersal Turning to Clapham and returning home.

Burrows is said to be 5 feet 9 inches, slim and of dark complexion. He is balding with a receding hairline and has a salt and pepper beard and moustache. He is bow-legged – his right knee is pushed out – and walks slightly bent.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Burrows is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.