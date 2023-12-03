Elderly man reported missing, last seen two weeks ago Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

He is 79-year-old Arundel Cox of Good Intent, St George. Cox was last seen by his friend George Rowe of the same address on November 20, 2023 and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police state that Cox is six feet tall, slim built, almost bald headed with grey hair, and a protruding forehead. He is said to walk with a slump forward.

Cox was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, black shoes and a headlight on his forehead with a strap.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Arundel Cox, is asked to contact the District ‘B’Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.