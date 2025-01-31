WI Women lose second ODI to Bangladesh BSSAC back to two zones Jamaican found dead in prison cell TikTok restores service, thanks Trump PM: More pressing issues to focus on Airliner and helicopter collide near Washington DC
Local News

Elderly man freed in sex assault

31 January 2025
An elderly man has  been found not guilty of rape and aggravated burglary.

The trial of Carlton Austin Moore, also known as Austin Carlton Ward, 73, ended in an acquittal on Wednesday.

He was originally accused of one count of aggravated burglary, in that he entered an apartment building
in St Michael with intent to rape a woman who lived there, and had a knife with him when he entered the premises.

Moore’s second count was a charge of raping the then 38-year-old female tenant; both of which the woman said took place on April 19, 2021. Moore, who denied both counts, is of Rawlins Road, Enterprise, Christ Church. (SD)

