Elderly man freed in sex assault

An elderly man has been found not guilty of rape and aggravated burglary.

The trial of Carlton Austin Moore, also known as Austin Carlton Ward, 73, ended in an acquittal on Wednesday.

He was originally accused of one count of aggravated burglary, in that he entered an apartment building

in St Michael with intent to rape a woman who lived there, and had a knife with him when he entered the premises.

Moore’s second count was a charge of raping the then 38-year-old female tenant; both of which the woman said took place on April 19, 2021. Moore, who denied both counts, is of Rawlins Road, Enterprise, Christ Church. (SD)

