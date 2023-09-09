Elderly can ‘tap and go’ on Transport Board buses from October Loop Barbados

From next month, Barbadians 65 and older will be the first persons to ‘tap and go’ with the new Trident ID Card.

Effective October 1, any senior citizen with the new ID Card can ‘tap and go’ when they enter any bus operated by the Transport Board, in order to ride free of charge.

However, seniors who did not activate the chip and pin technology in the card when they collected it, will now be required to “pin” their cards.

This initiative by the Transport Board to make travel on public transport hassle free for seniors, is the first initiative facilitated by the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology and the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, in the roll-out of services and benefits of the Trident ID card.

The Transport Board, which is about to launch a “cashless system” for commuters who travel on its buses, will begin with persons 65 years and older, who, once they have “pinned” their Trident ID cards, will merely tap on the card reader as they enter a bus — then take a seat.

To facilitate anyone who has not yet activated the “chip and pin” feature of the card, the EBC will allow the pinning of Trident ID cards daily at its office in Warrens Tower 2, from 8:30 am until 4 pm.

The EBC will also set up the following pinning stations, from September 25 to December 29, between 8:30 am and 4 pm, Monday to Saturday:

Granville Williams Bus terminal, Fairchild Street, BridgetownPrincess Alice Bus Terminal, Princess Alice HighwaySpeightstownBus Terminal, Speighstown,Weymouth Bus Terminal, Roebuck Street, St. Michael

b) The following post offices are assigned pinning stations from September 25 to October 27, Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 4 pm:

The General Post Office, Cheapside, Bridgetown, St. MichaelBrittons Hill Post Office, Brittons Hill, St. Q MichaelEagle Hall Post Office, President Kennedy Drive, St. MichaelChrist Church Post Office, Oistins, Christ ChurchWorthing Post Office, Worthing, Christ ChurchSt. Andrew Post Office, Belleplaine, St. AndrewSt. George Post Office, The Valley, St. GeorgeSt. James Post Office, Police Station Complex, Holetown, St. JamesSt. John Post Office, Four Roads, St. JohnSt. Joseph Post Office, The Eric Holder Complex, St. JosephSt. Thomas Post Office, Welchman Hall, St. ThomasSt. Lucy Post Office, Benthams, St. LucySt. Peter Post Office, Speightstown, St. PeterSt. Philip Post Office, Emerald City Complex, Six Roads, St.Philip.