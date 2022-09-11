Elder abuse called out by Head of Wesleyan Holiness Church in Cbean Loop Barbados

Elder abuse in Barbados needs to end.

General Superintendent of the Wesleyan Holiness Church in the Caribbean, Reverend Joel Cumberbatch wants senior citizens to be better protected, especially from uncaring caregivers and unkind family members.

He highlighted issues under the umbrella of abuse such as neglect and pinpointed physical, verbal and financial abuse. He chastised those who misuse the elderly’s funds and even pensions.

“I’m talking about abandonment which is still happening… I’m talking about deliberate abandonment. You don’t want trouble, but in many instances you have access to that person’s bank account, in many instances all that the persons have, they’ve already left for you and it is like you want them dead quicker than the Lord ready to call them.”

Happy that the congregation at Dunamis Outreach Ministries were appreciating their elderly members with a Seniors Sunday service today, September 11, and giving them gifts, Rev Cumberbatch said others should follow their example.

“We have the responsibility this morning as a community of faith to act differently and to act rightly.”

He urged, we must “give dues” to those who have served us well. “We have the responsibility in the context of the community of faith to do the best that we can with the available resources we have to help in a very practical way.”