Elaine Thompson-Herah surprises fan while on vacay in Antigua Loop Barbados

While on vacation in Antigua recently, two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m Elaine Thompson-Herah dropped by Princess Margaret School to surprise a fan.

She shared video and photo highlights from her visit to the school on social media on Monday.

“It was a pleasure to take the time out and visit this school. I was on the island in Antigua for my vacation, and a fan reached out to me asking if I could come to his school, but I told him I couldn’t make it, but I turned it into a surprise,” said Thompson-Herah. “Nothing but love.”

The students were very happy to see the fastest woman alive.

On its Facebook page, Princess Margaret School described the visit as a “special day” for the school.

“Elaine Thompson- Herah visited our school and had a talk with our athletes. Why wouldn’t a champion like Elaine visit the Home of Champions? We are thankful that she came, and it was definitely a pleasure hosting her,” the post read.

Thomspon Herah visited the school, a public secondary school located in St John’s, on October 5.

Social media users reacted positively to the highlights Thompson-Herah shared.

“I’m a huge fan – had the honour of meeting you in ?? & you were so sweet & humble. Seeing you in the land of my birth ?????? encouraging young ppl further solidifies your icon status in my mind,” said one user with the handle mrtannis on Instagram

“The fastest woman alive taking time out to inspire the younger generation..all while on vacation in another Caribbean island. You have no idea the impact of your visit ok n those children. Please continue to do this as often as possible!!” said another Instagram user, gmaxprophoto.

Thompson-Herah is the first woman in history to win the sprint double at consecutive Olympics, capturing gold in both the 100 metres and 200 metres at the 2016 Rio Olympics and again at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She became the fastest woman alive when she ran 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA, in 2021.

