Eggy wanted in connection with multiple serious crimes | Loop Barbados

Rommel Omar Sandiford alias ‘Eggy’ or ‘Ros’, is wanted by the police for questioning in connection with several serious criminal matters.

Sandiford, whose last known address is Stuarts Land, Bush Hall, St Michael is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, dark complexion and has a slim build. He currently has a low haircut. He has a tattoo of the letters ‘ROS’ on his right hand, and the letters ‘R’ and ‘S’ along with a heart on his left hand.

Rommel Omar Sandiford is advised that he can present himself at the Criminal Investigations Department at the District A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rommel Omar Sandiford, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, District A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St Michael at Telephone number 430-7223, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

As the Barbados Police Service seeks the assistance of the public in locating Sandiford, members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.