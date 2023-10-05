Education transformation is a journey – no overnight fix Loop Barbados

The Chief Education Officer showed the road map along the journey towards achieving true and relevant education transformation in Barbados and it does not end before the year 2025.

Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw was delivering her talk on the stage at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre at the Launch of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Transformation Proposals under the theme ‘Reimagining Education’.

She said:

“We’re going to have 13 public consultations between now and November 2023, to give the public an opportunity to feedback on what we have proposed here.

“We are hoping to have some kind of approval by January 2024.”

The Education Chief was speaking to Cabinet Approval of the Education Transformation Policy.

Training and Policy amendments now

But she urged for the aspects of the transformation that we can initiate from now, let’s start now, not wait.

“Now I want you to understand that there are some things that are putting forward that we don’t have to wait until 2024 or 2025 to implement.

“Our teachers need to be trained. Our education officers need to be trained. Schools need to be upgraded. The legislation needs to be updated.”

Therefore, she promised the audience of persons gathered in-person and online via the stream for the long-awaited reform proposals, “…there are certain things that we will begin before 2024 and coming on to 2025.

“However, in terms of the policy, that we may get approval for in January, we are proposing that that implement implementation begins September 2025.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as I said, we are on a journey. We want you to journey with us. We can’t do this without you. It is a case of putting all hands on deck. Why? Because we need to focus on creating this bright future for every child.”