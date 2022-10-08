Education Ministry to establish ethics review committee Loop Barbados

Plans are afoot to establish an Ethics Review Committee in the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made this disclosure as she responded to the public outrage towards the survey administered by Inter American Development Bank (IDB) to first form secondary students.

“Clearly, we live in an era now where the Ministry will have to establish an ethnics review committee to make sure that those things that you go into schools to talk to or survey with respect to children, pass a minimum threshold tests, and that we are not therefore allowing persons to think that it is open season for our children. We are not supportive of that,” Prime Minister Mottley told the media at Ilaro Court on Friday, October 7.

Although she accepted the apology from the IDB, who admitted that the inappropriate questions were “inadvertently left in the paper” before administering it locally, Prime Minister Mottley stressed that the children of Barbados were not “guinea pigs”.

“I thank them for their quick and rapid apology but I say to them and all others that Barbadian school children are not to be guinea pigs for people in circumstances where it is inappropriate and where you are seeking them to expose them to them that is especially age inappropriate,” said the Prime Minister.

“The Ethics Review Committee, I believe, will help the Ministry to manage and govern that process in a more effective way,” she added.