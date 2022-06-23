Education Ministry offering remedial classes to 11-Plus students | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is currently providing remediation and instructional support to the vulnerable Class 4 students of public primary schools who are preparing for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) in July.

According to the METVT, the vulnerable students to be identified can be characterised as those needing greater attention in the classroom, students who were deprived of devices for an extended time, and those from challenging socio-economic circumstances.

The programme, which started yesterday, Tuesday, June 21, will continue until Thursday, June 30. It consists of one hour of synchronous online activity, which runs each day from 2:15 until 3:15 pm, with local in-school teacher learning support.

Competent subject tutors are conducting the online sessions, in collaboration with the local teacher in aspects of Mathematics and Language Arts.

Principals and Class 4 teachers selected the students with the greatest vulnerability for this hour of instructional support and their parents/guardians have given their consent.

Principals, teachers, parents and guardians are encouraged by the Ministry to offer their support from 2:15 until 3:15 pm, for this initiative that will assist vulnerable children taking the BSSEE. A teacher from each school will be available to assist the students.

The METVT is also offering limited Study and Homework Assistance from 5 pm until 7 pm for all students taking the examination. A link has been provided to the schools and competent teachers are assisting the students with Mathematics and Language Arts.

The online sessions and the Study and Homework activity will run until Friday, June 24, in the first week, and then again from Monday, June 27, until Thursday, June 30, in the second week.

For further information, parents/guardians, may contact Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr. Roderick. Rudder, at 535-0614 or [email protected], or Senior Education Officer, Fernando Carter at 535-0688 or [email protected]gov.bb.