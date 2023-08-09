Education Ministry at work – Maths concerns remain, English stable Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is working towards addressing the learning gaps amongst the nation’s children.

This comes as Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Examinations, Glyne Price revealed that 700 children scored less than 30 per cent in Mathematics. He also added that just shy of 400 students received below that percentage in English in the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

Price noted that officials are concerned about the number of students struggling with Mathematics.

“Over the years, the number of students that continue to score below 30 per cent has always been an area of concern for us. Therefore, the curriculum officer in Mathematics what she has been doing over the years is conducting a series of workshops for teachers in the teaching of Mathematics.”

“I think during this summer vacation, Erdiston College is actually putting on workshops in the teaching of Mathematics, especially for primary schools, to see if we can address the shortfall in terms of some of the instruction,” Price remarked during today’s press conference at the Ministry of Education headquarters.

During her remarks, Education Minister, Kay McConney disclosed that the national mean for Mathematics rose this year to 59.2, as 35 students received perfect scores in the exam. She indicated there has been “a continued increase” in the performance of males and females over the last three years.

Although only one student received full marks in English, McConney held that it was not a major concern.

“In English, the overall national mean for 2023 is 69.5 as compared to 69.7 in 2022 and 66.3 in 2021. The statistics indicate that there was no significant difference in the performance of students in English between 2022 and 2023,” said the Minister of Education.

Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw added that the Ministry will be working assiduously to narrow the gap in both subjects.

“We recognise that our children need as much help as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the fact they have been away from school for a long time – two years approximately. In discussion with principals, we spoke about diagnostic assessments, having these diagnostic tests before teaching occurs in the classroom so that the teaching that occurs assists the children in closing particular gaps. The ministry of education at present is exploring various types of applications, various types of technology that can assist our children,” she emphasised.

“We will continue to work together to assist these children in closing the gaps. And it is at this point, I will appeal to all parents to help us to help their children as well. . . . I’m going to encourage them to also get mentally ready. You know it is vacation time, the children are relaxing but let them do some work as well. We all need to be in this together in order for the children to reach their particular goals. It is not a Ministry of Education thing. It is not a school thing. It is a whole of community effort in helping these children to reach their goals,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw continued.