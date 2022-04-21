Education Minister says thank you | Loop Barbados

Minister of Education Kay McConney is today thanking students, parents, guardians, educators and informal partners for their work and efforts over the past few months as face-to-face instruction resumed on island.

She said that it was “a tremendous effort” contributed by parents, guardians, principals, teachers, education officers, boards of management, students, teaching assistants, nursery aides, school monitors, janitors, school meals servers, van drivers, general workers, crossing guards and public service vehicle drivers.

The Minister commended educators for “making the [Ministry’s] road map matter, by referring to it and using it extensively.”

And she stressed that supervision at the schools played a pivotal role in controlling COVID spread.

But beyond the compounds, McConney said that vigilance was exhibited by the entire society and across communities as they supported the education system.

“We thank you. We have done well together. Today is two months to the day that we began the transition back to face-to-face school. We came prepared with a phased plan, with a road map to guide implementation, with safety protocols agreed by our health partner – the Ministry of Health and Wellness, with a commitment to continue our consultation with the various partners and with a strong belief that we could responsibly and safely return our students and the entire educational community to face-to-face instruction again…”

To the drivers, she said:

“I wish to thank the Transport Board…for the extra vigilance that they placed on their vehicles on the vehicles that are under the charge of the Transport Board to manage student compliance with protocols during their travel to and from schools.

“I want to thank you for ramping up service also at critical times to ensure that the waiting times on the roads for school children was reduced.”

Thanked as well as informal partners too were Erdiston Teachers’ Training College and the University of the West Indies (UWI), because “in the first week as we went back to face-to face school, these institutions provided us with human resources in terms of teachers who were in training for them to sit in the classrooms with those students who had to come back face-to-face, where the teachers of those students were operating online. We ensured that the face-to-face interaction with students happened even when some teachers were unable to be there physically.

“Those teachers in training stepped up and provided the on-the-spot, in-school-, in premises supervision, and we thank you. We’re truly in this all together,” she added.