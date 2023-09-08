Education Minister assures schools will be ready for new school year Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has assured that all public schools will be ready for the September 18 start of the new school year.

The affirmation came from Minister Kay McConney on Thursday, following the announcement of the 2023 Barbados Scholarship and Exhibition winners at Erdiston Teachers Training College.

The Education Minister disclosed that 20 schools underwent major infrastructural and remedial works through the Domestic Summer School Programme.

“Some have already been completed, some are about 90 to 95 per cent completed – that is the majority – and there are a few about 60 to 70 per cent completed.

The bottom line is that we will be ready for school coming this September 18. It is our intention to have all of those 20 schools that had to undergo major works during the summer, we expect to have them ready,” McConney told reporters.

Although there have been some delays, Minister McConney indicated that discussions with Director of the Education Technical Management Unit, Francisco Miller, confirm that classes will commence “on time”.

She added that significant work has been done on schools troubled by environmental concerns, especially the accumulation of mould.

“In those schools where we have experienced significant concerns around the mould, there is mould remediation that has been put in place, so it is regular cleaning plus the additional layer of cleaning needed to deal with those schools,” McConney said.

She revealed that the Ministry was in the process of retraining staff at schools on the correct cleaning methods to tackle spread of mould.

“We have many schools across Barbados that are built of that coral stone material that tends to attract mould, and we are learning different cleaning techniques that would be more successful. We are retraining the maids including those at the Ministry of Education, where we also had significant mould issues.”

“The types of cleaners you use, the types of material you use and how you clean makes a difference in being able to manage that mould, so it is not just identifying it and being able to do the major remediation of services. . . but it is also teaching those who do our cleaning, [and] educating them as to how best,” the Minister of Education added.