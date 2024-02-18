Education and health officials agree – No need to close St Ambrose Loop Barbados

According to education and health officials, the two isolated health events, involving a pupil and a teacher at St Amborse Primary, did not require the school to be closed.

The findings of Chief Medical Officer, The Most Honourable Kenneth George, support the decision of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training to keep the school open on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Authorities are investigating two suspected cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Although Dr George is yet to review the clinical contents of both cases, he explained that “based on the natural history of the disease”, closure of schools is unnecessary. He further revealed that it is a disease of infants, and therefore very rare to present in adults. And, unlike other infectious diseases is “extremely self-limiting” with no long-term effects.

On Friday, Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, along with another Ministry official, met with the principal and teachers, for just over four hours, to gain an understanding of their concerns.

A nurse from the Ministry of Health was called in by the principal to sensitise teachers and other members of staff about the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and the measures to be taken for them to ensure their protection.

It was agreed that the school establish protocols with regards to hygiene and person-to-person contact, to limit any potential spread. The Ministry also instructed the principal to convene a meeting with parents to inform them of the isolated case and encourage parents to be vigilant, and seek medical attention for their child in the low chance of any symptoms presenting.

Classes will resume, as normal, at St Ambrose Primary on Monday, February 19 2024.