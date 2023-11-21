Education about Palestine-Israel should be taught Loop Barbados

With over 30 children amongst the protesters at the Freedom for Palestine protest held in Bridgetown on Saturday, the belief of the Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine group is that the nation’s youngest citizens must be aware of global events and take a stand for justice.

Treasurer Suleiman Bulbulia was most pleased to see that parents understood the importance of having the next generation advocating for the rights of others, even when they are not being affected directly.

“It is important that our next generation, our children, are also aware of what is happening and understand the importance of speaking and standing up for what is right, just and fair,” he told Loop News.

His words come on the backdrop of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley speaking on the “horror and terror” and the scale at which destruction is occurring in Gaza, Palestine. The country’s leader said that at this point she cannot ignore the war and its impact, especially in light of the fact that it is being televised for all demographics, races, faiths and ages to see.

But with some Barbadians still asking questions like, “Where is Gaza?”, “What is the Gaza Strip?”, “How can electricity and water be turned off in a free country by another?” and more, it further highlights the need for education on a global issue such as this.

Asked if anything is happening in the local Muslim schools, such as extra prayer for Palestine or increased education about the situation, Bulbulia explained that in Muslim schools, the education is thorough and ongoing.

“So yes, both actions are taking place. There are increased prayers and increase awareness and education [in our schools].”

But across the globe this education is proving difficult for some, so it is recognised that not every teacher may able to handle this topic. Internationally, as teachers and educators seek to educate about Hamas and the Gaza Strip and the destruction happening now in 2023, one constant battle in the classroom is the fight to confront and combat misinformation on the internet and social media, as well.

In Barbados though, he said there are two Muslim schools that offer both religious and secular education but there are also several Muslim schools that offer religious education.

At the pro-Palestine protest the children were as young as babes in arms through the toddler stage, primary-school-aged and there were also students who attend secondary school. Their placards read ‘Privilege is when you think something is not your problem because YOU aren’t affected!!!’, ‘Free Palestine’, ‘From the river to the sea Palestine will be free’, ‘End the genocide’, ‘Resistance is not Terrorism’, ‘We stand with Palestine’, and ‘To stand with Palestine is to stand with Humanity’.

And one placard sought to push past any feelings of apathy and do away with the “What that got to do with me?” mentality being demonstrated by some Bajans, explaining why locally these Muslim and supporters are taking a stand – ‘I’m not from Syria, not from Palestine, nor from Afghanistan, or Iraq, but when you bleed, I bleed too because we are all One UMMAH’. Muslims are united in one ummah, or community, by their common testimony to the unity of God. Ummah is to Islam, like what the Church is to Christianity.