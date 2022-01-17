Home
Local
Local
EBC confirms thousands of diagnosed COVID-positive voters cannot vote | Loop Barbados
EBC ready for 2022 General Elections: Over 266,000 registered to vote | Loop Barbados
Immunisation Unit sites will be closed on Election Day | Loop Barbados
Caribbean
Caribbean
The Guyanese Actor Who Brought Marcus Garvey ‘Back To Life’ Is Dead
Former Haitian Senator Arrested With Assassination Of President
One Of The Most Famous Caribbean American Actors Is No More – Sir Sidney Poitier Died In The Caribbean Island Of His Parents Birth
Entertainment
Entertainment
DaBaby Clowned On Twitter For New R&B Song “Sneaky Link Anthem”
Ari Fletcher Reveals Plans To Help Domestic Violence Victims Amid Backlash
Konshens Explores ‘Jungle Justice’ In New Song, Talks Jamaica’s Crime Wave
Travel
Travel
Post Title
Air Canada Cans Over A Dozen Caribbean Flights
Caribbean Travel News
Business
Business
Post Title
Caribbean Business News Round-Up This Week
This Company Is Now Offering Air Freight Shipments To Barbados For Cents Per Pound
PR News
World
World
The world’s insatiable appetite for electricity is setting up a climate disaster
China is still the ultimate prize that Western banks can’t resist
Why Denmark took Inuit children from their families
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Reading
EBC confirms thousands of diagnosed COVID-positive voters cannot vote | Loop Barbados
Share
Tweet
January 17, 2022
Trending
Trending
To display trending posts, please ensure the Jetpack plugin is installed and that the Stats module of Jetpack is active. Refer to the theme documentation for help.
Local News
EBC ready for 2022 General Elections: Over 266,000 registered to vote | Loop Barbados
Local News
Immunisation Unit sites will be closed on Election Day | Loop Barbados
Local News
DLP promising no income tax out of first $15,000 of bonus | Loop Barbados
EBC confirms thousands of diagnosed COVID-positive voters cannot vote | Loop Barbados
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
EBC confirms thousands of diagnosed COVID-positive voters cannot vote | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on:
Barbados News
Over 3,500* eligible voters who have been diagnosed as COVID-positive and are in isolation, will not be allowed to vote in the 2022 General Elections on January 19, 2022.
After over a week of deliberations and consultations, today, Monday, January
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.