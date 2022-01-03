Eastmond accuses Bees and DEMs of “doing nothing” when in power | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP) are being accused of “doing nothing” when they held the reigns of the country.

Deputy Commissioner of the Alliance Progressive Party (APP) and candidate for the St Philip West constituency Lynette Eastmond is blowing the lid off what she deems as pertinent issues within both of the leading political parties.

Speaking to the media at the Princess Margaret Secondary School in Six Roads, St Philip, this morning following her nomination process, Eastmond contended that persons were disappointed and still have not forgotten the way the Democratic Labour Party representatives conducted themselves while in office.

“I believe that in terms of the DLP people still have not gotten over their concerns or disappointments because some people were disappointed with the actions of the DLP while they were in office and they haven’t forgotten.

“In this constituency the Democratic Labour Party’s candidate is considered to be one of the leaders in the Democratic Labour Party during that time, and so he lost his seat and therefore people are still disgusted with the way that they conducted themselves when they held office.”

In terms of the Barbados Labour Party, she argued that their biggest issue was corruption.

“The Barbados Labour Party has now called this election and people have grave concerns. When they got into office and throughout their whole campaign, the big issue was corruption. They were in office all those years, for three years and they have done nothing about putting in place integrity legislation. So basically nothing has changed, yet they’ve come back to the public to ask the public to vote for them again.”

Eastmond professed that although the Barbados Labour Party strongly criticized the Democratic Labour Party, they too did nothing while they were in office.

“They had criticized strongly the Democratic Labour Party and they did nothing while they were in office and had the opportunity to put in place legislation. They passed all kinds of legislation, one of the last pieces was this Credit Bureau Legislation to make it harder for poor people. So they found the time and resources to do that but they never had the time and resources to put integrity legislation in place so that we could stop the corruption, and stop people from abusing their power when they get into office, so that those resources can go where they should go like to schools, to healthcare. All of this money is frittered away by individuals utilizing their position of power.

“We have schools that run out of paper, that run out of ink. We have the QEH for the longest time, where people have to bring their own toilet paper. Those things are caused by the fact that the money is wasted when individuals get into power and they don’t curb the corruption. We have a duty to do that,” she added.

But, she also explained that unfortunately for her and the APP team, Barbadians were still accustomed to two-party voting and their minds are still trained towards being either B or D.

“I belong to the Alliance and this is a party which is relatively new even though it is made up of individuals who have been around for some time, some of them. Some of them are newcomers and first-timers as well, but Barbados is used to voting for the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party,” said the former BLP candidate.