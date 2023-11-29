East Coast business slams ‘disrespectful’ We Ting organisers Loop Barbados

While thousands revelled and partied until the sun rose along the East Coast at the popular j’ouvert, We Ting Bim, on Sunday, several businesses were reportedly impacted by the closure of a major highway artery.

The closure of the Ermy Bourne Highway on November 26 affected operations at the Atlantis Historic Inn, says general manager Javon Griffith.

Griffith slammed the organisers of the private jump for failing to inform residents and businesses of their plans.

“It is completely reprehensible, unfortunate and disappointing to discover this morning that for the second time in four years, the organisers of We Ting have found it suitable to completely disrespect the residents of the Scotland District, particularly the Ermy Bourne Highway and Cattlewash, by closing down this major highway by stealth and not having the common decency to notify anyone in the area of their intentions. This despite assurances after their 2019 event, that they would notify residents and businesses in the area of their plans should they choose to return to that specific location again,” said the general manager of boutique hotel located at Tent Bay, St Jospeh.

He revealed that the four hotels and numerous restaurants were oblivious. Harris revealed that up to 3 am on Sunday, he was assured by We Ting that staff of nearby businesses would be allowed through the closed road. However, that was not the case.

“It took over three hours to make the 20 minute journey to work. Even the 7 am Bathsheba Bus from Speighstown made it to Bathsheba at 9:50 am. Normally this would arrive 7:45 am. Over at the Round House, they had twelve cancellations for their Sunday Brunch and had to cancel their Sunday Morning Yoga session at last minute,” Griffith asserted.

He went on to argue that the failure to notify the public that a major highway will be closed simply to keep location of the event private was disrespectful to the residents and businesses in the community.

“We simply cannot unilaterally shutdown major highways in remote areas to appease the self-serving interests of few people aiming to line their pockets with money, at the expense of residents and businesses in the area.

Who compensates our hotel and restaurant staff who would have been on time for work had it not been for the major and unknown inconvenience?.”

Griffith added: “The person or persons who were complicit in giving this permission for this event to be held at this location for the second time, should be held accountable for their clear lack of thought, lack of foresight and lack of basic understanding.

The organisers of this event should stand condemned for the lack of respect shown to the residents and businesses along the coastline in St Andrew and St. Joseph for a second time. We must do better as a nation and these types of events ought to be held on private lands, where they will not impact the public at large.”