The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 in the Eastern Caribbean around 9:30 this morning.

The epicentre of the quake was 56 kilometres north of the British Virgin Islands.

Photo: USGS

USGS said the tremor was felt along the island chain from Puerto Rico in the north to Guadeloupe in the south.

There were no reports of damages.