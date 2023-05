A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported north of Antigua and Barbuda this morning.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said the quake occurred around 5:49 am at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 141 km, NBasseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 148 km, NEPoint-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 241 km, NNW