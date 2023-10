The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

There was a 3.6 earthquake event off Barbados today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Full details from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre are below:

DATE AND TIME:

2023-10-04 1:17 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.88N

Longitude: 58.92W

Depth: 67 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Bridgetown, Barbados, 114 km, NE

Castries, Saint Lucia, 229 km, E

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 253 km, ESE

*distance and direction to epicentre

