Earthquake off Barbados in early morning Loop Barbados

An earthquake was recorded off Barbados today, Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Below are the full details from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-08-26 05:27 am (Local Time)
2023-08-26 09:27 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE: 3.9
LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.19N
Longitude: 59.02W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Bridgetown, Barbados, 66 km, E
Castries, Saint Lucia, 236 km, SE
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 245 km, E
*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.