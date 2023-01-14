Earthquake off Barbados hours after quake in North Caribbean Loop Barbados

Two more earthquakes in the Caribbean in a one-hour period.
This time, the most recent event was recorded off Barbados before midnight last night, January 13, 2023. While around 4 pm, a quake struck in the waters off of the Windward Antilles.
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-13 11:27 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.58N
Longitude: 60.36W
Depth: 16 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Castries, St Lucia, 85 km, SE
Bridgetown, Barbados, 98 km, NW
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 107 km, NE
*distance and direction to epicenter
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-13 4:19 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 18.08N
Longitude: 59.77W
Depth: 41 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 255 km, NE
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 282 km, NE
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 340 km, ENE
*distance and direction to epicenter