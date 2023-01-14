Earthquake off Barbados hours after quake in North Caribbean Loop Barbados

Two more earthquakes in the Caribbean in a one-hour period.

This time, the most recent event was recorded off Barbados before midnight last night, January 13, 2023. While around 4 pm, a quake struck in the waters off of the Windward Antilles.

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-13 11:27 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 13.58N

Longitude: 60.36W

Depth: 16 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Castries, St Lucia, 85 km, SE

Bridgetown, Barbados, 98 km, NW

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 107 km, NE

*distance and direction to epicenter

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-13 4:19 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 18.08N

Longitude: 59.77W

Depth: 41 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 255 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 282 km, NE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 340 km, ENE

*distance and direction to epicenter