Earthquake happens just off Antigua on Election Day 2023 Loop Barbados
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC) recorded an earthquake just 35 km East of St John’s in Antigua and at a depth of 10km.

The quake struck just before 5 am, today, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, which is also Election Day in Antigua and Barbuda.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-18 04:52 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.1

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.12N

Longitude: 61.53W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 35 km, E

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 96 km, N

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 135 km, E

*distance and direction to epicentre

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.