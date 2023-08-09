Early-sitters showed up and out on 2023 Common Entrance Loop Barbados

Six early-sitters who went to school a stone’s throw away from each other at one public school and two private schools in St Michael, separated by one main artery – Collymore Rock, have smashed expectations for them at their early ages in the 2023 Common Entrance Examination.

Four of the early-sitters who went to school to the East of Collymore Rock, along Britton’s X Road at neighbouring schools, will be attending Harrison College, Queen’s College and Christ Church Foundation School in the next six weeks.

On the other side, at People’s Cathedral Nathan Alleyne and Amir Gittens will both attend Queen’s College.

The six were amongst the 18 early-sitters to write the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE). According to the Education Minister Kay McConney the early-sitters this year showed up and showed out with all of them gaining above 85 per cent in both Mathematics and English.

Two 10-year-old students from St Paul’s Primary, a public school, are off to their first choices come next month, and two of their closest neighbours a 10-year-old and nine-year-old from St Cyprian’s Boys, a private preparatory school, are set to attend the top two schools on the island.

From St Paul’s, they are Tremel Thompson who attained 92 in English and 91 in Mathematics with a B in composition to go off to Harrison College. Arielle Victor will be attending Christ Church Foundation School. She got 92 in English as well and 86 in Maths with a B too. Principal Joan Collymore was pleased to share the results with Loop.

The stellar results come as an early birthday gift for Tremel who will turn 11 years old in the first week of September, while Arielle will still be 10 years old when the new academic year 2023-2024 gets underway.

Meanwhile, across the road literally, Principal Dave Layne disclosed that 10-year-old Aaron Hinds will be attending Queen’s College with an overall score of 234.88 and nine-year-old Tayari Wallace will attend Harrison College.

Minister McConney was most pleased to announce today, August 8, 2023, that “Nine of these 18 [early sitters] scored above 90 per cent in both English and Maths. None of these 18 early-sitters scored less than 85 per cent on either the English or Maths.”

Asked about how should parents go about making the decision to allow their children to sit early, Layne said, “There are several factors you have to look at and it’s not just the academic side of it.” He said that social development must be considered as well. “If all of those things align, well yes, definitely, don’t hold them back, don’t let them stagnate.”

Over on the other side, People’s Cathedral Principal Angela Blackett said, “Parents have been extremely supportive. They saw the potential of their children. They raised it with us and we agreed… Now the children have understood the mandate and they worked extremely well and very hard to get to this point.”

But she added, that ultimately the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has the final say as to whether a student who is not 11 years of age can write the BSSEE.