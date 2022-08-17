Early reports from BHTA show Crop Over staycation for locals a success Loop Barbados

Interim CEO of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Geoffrey Roach says that members are reporting a good response to the Crop Over Staycation special that was offered to Barbadians this year.

Though notified late in the opinions of some, it appears that some locals made good use of the discounted offer.

Chatting with Loop News after a press conference at Island Inn this week, Roach said the early reports are very positive.

“While all the members have not yet reported on the response that they had, those who have have certainly indicated that it was a good programme for them. Even though some of them would not have seen the bookings that they would have liked to see, what they have responded to say to us, is that they thought that the programme really helped to put the staycation programme back in front of the Barbadian public and that will only augur well for them going forward.”

And he said that members have even stepped up to say they are “ready and willing” to participate in another programme of this nature.