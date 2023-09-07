Early morning Exhibition, Scholarship announcement set Loop Barbados

Two weeks after the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) released results for the May/June sitting, the Education Ministry is set to announce scholarship and exhibition winners.

In the last 14 days, many locals were complaining and questioning the deafening silence as it pertains to the nation’s top performers in both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificates (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

However, last evening, on the Government Information Service (GIS) website, it was confirmed that the announcement of the winners should occur today, Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) will announce the 2023 Barbados Scholarship and Exhibition winners at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College Auditorium, Pine Hill, St Michael, as is customary. The presentation is set for an unusual 8:30 am start.

Minister Kay McConney will make the announcements.

The recipient of the METVT’s first Errol Barrow Scholarship will also be announced on this occasion.