Parents and guardians of students at the Princess Margaret Secondary School are being advised of an early dismissal today, Thursday, January 30, at 12:30 p.m.

The school has also announced early dismissal times for Tuesday, February 4, and Monday, March 3, 2025, when classes will again end at 12:30 p.m.

The administration has apologized for any inconvenience these schedule changes may cause and thanked parents and guardians for their understanding. (BGIS)