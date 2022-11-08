Early Days! NUPW has seen no evidence of SSA terminations Loop Barbados

It would be “too premature” for the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) to say how many members, who are employed at the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA), if any, are opting to be represented by the Unity Workers Union (UWU).

Deputy General Secretary of the NUPW Wayne Walrond told Loop News, “We can have no evidence of a significant impact without going through the subscription process to determine any terminations.”

He said that there is a lag time for onboarding members and for recording departures.

there would be no loss reflected for us

Explaining the situation, Walrond said that there needs to be a proper assessment done in time. “We have to wait till we do official postings.” He said, “we are hearing things, but we cannot say five, ten, fifteen or anything because we do not get those subscriptions immediately.”

Furthermore, he said that some employees may be choosing to have dual-membership from both unions, or some of those signing on with the UWU may have been unrepresented previously, and are not jumping ship from the NUPW. “So in those cases, there would be no loss reflected for us.”

Walrond went on to explain that the UWU and its General Secretary Caswell Franklyn may have forms completed by SSA workers showing their interest, but he stressed, “They now have to go through the process to actually see the dollars. They now have to wait for the first deduction or the first payment of subscriptions.” He said until then, they are not true, active members.

However, despite the rumblings and rumours since strike action by SSA workers in the last week to two weeks, Walrond assured, “We [the NUPW] will continue to be the accredited bargaining agent for the SSA, giving them good representation and continue in that vein.”