Early Christmas in Christ Church South Loop Barbados

Christmas came early for the children of Christ Church South last Saturday evening.

Once again Managing Director of the Sugar Ultra lounge complex Dean Serrao teamed up with Member of Parliament for the area, the Honourable Ralph Thorne, to deliver an evening filled with Christmas cheer and lots of tangible treats.

Some of the children who attended the Christmas party

The grounds of the St Lawrence Gap complex were transformed into a Christmas wonderland of sorts as several tents were erected which provided a selection of rides and services much to the delight of the youthful attendees. With most of them taking advantage of the on-site face painting services, their festively decorated faces held images which complimented their broad smiles.

When Santa Clause and his resident elf arrived, many of the children clamoured to accompany him as he made his way across the yard. There was an air of anticipation as each child in attendance waited patiently in line to receive one of the many gifts that were distributed. Mr Clause was ably assisted by his helpers which included Dean Serrao and his wife Laura, as well as the Hon. Ralph Thorne.

MP Ralph Thorne with Dean Serrao and his wife Laura

In addition to the many attractions and gifts, entertainer Mikey Mercer also descended on the location to add to the event’s festive package. The children excitedly followed his every instruction, at one point encircling him as he took them through the paces toDrift, which was one of the many selections he delivered that evening.

In his brief address, Member of Parliament for Christ Church South, Ralph Thorne challenged the little ones to remember the true message of the season – to be grateful and selfless .

“You know they say it is better to give than to receive but you have come here this evening not only to party but to receive a gift…When you go to school on Monday, there may be a child that sits next to you who would not have gotten a gift…so if you see a child at school who is not going to get a gift at Christmas, do you think you will be able to give that child your gift that you get here this evening?” he asked those in attendance.

Having received several answers in the affirmative, Thorne lauded those who willingly indicated that they would give to others, reiterating that Christmas was a season of giving.

Santa Clause distributing gifts to the many children who attended

“It is called the spirit of giving and just as Mr Serrao and his wife has given us this facility here this evening and are giving you gifts this evening, you can do the same thing,” he encouraged.