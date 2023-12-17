Early Christmas for 1,000 kids thanks to Sandals Foundation, Hasbro Loop Barbados

More than 1,000 children at schools across Barbados were beaming with joy as Sandals Foundation gifted toys and games in time for the holidays.

Sandals Foundation volunteers along with Mrs Claus recently paid a visit to the St Lawrence, St Bartholomew and Half Moon Fort Primary Schools to spread some Christmas cheer and treats.

Sandals Foundation volunteers along with teachers of the Half Moon Primary School

General Manager of Sandals Barbados Surinder Kahlon was also present alongside the volunteers and wished the staff and students of the schools a very merry Christmas.

“There are no words to describe how all of us here feel today to see so many happy and smiling children. Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but it’s really the joy you see in children that makes it that much more pleasing.”

“One behalf on all of us at Sandals including our Executive Chairman Mr Adam Stewart we wish you a merry Christmas and wonderful 2024,” said Kahlon.

The annual toy distribution events are made possible through a longstanding partnership between the philanthropic organisation and United States based toy company, Hasbro. However, it is through the commitment of team members of the luxury included Sandals and Beaches resorts that the activities across the schools are brought to life.

Sandals Barbados Communications Manager David Hinds said that it was a successful event and one the team members look forward to every year.

“This is our 10th year and I can tell you every year the excitement builds amongst the staff. We have employees who sign up from January to be a part of this toy distribution event and we are never short on volunteers,” said Hinds.

Both boys and girls, ages three to 11 received a variety of toys the Foundation, and the schools were provided with Christmas cakes, snacks and juices for the occasion.

Over 15,000 children throughout the Caribbean benefitted the annual toy distribution. It has become a tradition for children in Jamaica, St Lucia, Antigua, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, Grenada, and Barbados, and the resort’s newest island home of Curacao.