Eagle Hall Primary School receives donation from cricket charity | Loop Barbados

When the National Sports Council (NSC) Herman Griffith Primary School cricket competition returns, the Eagle Hall Primary School will be well equipped and ready to compete.

Last week the Bridge Gap institution received a generous gift of cricket attire and equipment from the Cricket Kindness Project, formerly the Children’s Cricket Charity.

Founder of the charitable organization Tamara Lowe, said that she was pleased to be back in Barbados, after her initial visit five years ago and was equally delighted to present the gifts to the boys and girls of the Caribbean.

“What you guys have here is a great opportunity. You’re starting out with life and there’s one thing that would never be taken from you, and you’re starting it right here and that’s education”

Lowe originally started the initiative in 2016, while living in Australia and even though she has migrated to England she has continued her awesome service of providing cricket gear to children in Sri Lanka, the Caribbean and the South Pacific region.

Related Article

“I had an idea that I wanted to start sending cricket gear over to the Caribbean, to countries like Barbados and Antigua and Trinidad, because sometimes I don’t think there’s enough cricket gear in those countries.

I collected all of this gear in England. I used to be in Australia, that was a long way, but now I’m in England, which is a bit closer”, said Lowe.

Former West Indies cricketer and Eagle Hall Primary School old scholar Tino Best was on hand to witness the presentation but took the opportunity to share some words of wisdom to the student body.

Best encouraged the students to express confidence in themselves and always represent their school and families with pride whether it be academically or athletically, as both have the capabilities to take them wherever they desire to go in their lives.

“What you guys have here is a great opportunity. You’re starting out with life and there’s one thing that would never be taken from you, and you’re starting it right here and that’s education.

Mr. Gilkes, Mrs. Archer your head teacher and all the wonderful teachers of this beautiful establishment that I was so proudly a part of from five years old till about ten.

I am greatly appreciative of what I was taught at this school and one thing our motto was; dare to do right. From young that was embedded in me. I would always try my best, always put my best foot forward and always make sure when I yell my name out, the world can know it and know it with something proudly associated with that name”.