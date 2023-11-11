Dwayne Williams wins Mount Gay Cocktail Competition again Loop Barbados

Local mixologist Dwayne Williams proved for the second consecutive year that he has just what it takes to win.

Last Monday evening, November 6, he emerged victorious when he faced off against five other competitors during the Barbados leg of the Mount Gay International Crafted Cocktail Competition.

The competition, which was held at The Spirited Bar in Holetown, saw the six competitors creating their unique liquid concoctions in hopes of being chosen to represent Barbados at the regional finals which will be held on February 20 next year, coinciding with the 321st anniversary of Mount Gay Rum.

Whipping up a cocktail called Turn of Hands, he added his own twist to a traditional mix which included a Bajan cherry bitters created by the mixologist from local cherries soaked in rum. He told Loop News that the bitters took him about three months to make.

After being announced the winner for the second year, Williams thanked his boss Danny Monsour for his support as well as Mount Gay for hosting the competition.

When asked how winning the competition last year impacted him personally and professionally, Williams shared: “After winning last year, it boosted my career a lot, and my confidence and I got eager to compete even more.”

However, after failing to place in the regional finals last year Williams admitted that he felt displeased with his performance and made a personal pact to “beat everybody” in this year’s competition.

“I decided to get past this first hurdle, which I did, so from here now it’s practice for the second hurdle,” Williams said about his preparation.

Among the other competitors were Andrew Williams and Kerry Shaw who placed second and third respectively, as well as Jamar Stoute, Shane Powlett and Shayne Edwards.

During the interactive challenge, the six finalists prepared their signature cocktails for three judges using a variety of interesting ingredients during their 10-minute demonstrations. Their brews were judged by Adrian Bryan, Samantha Sobers and Gabriel Varvaro.