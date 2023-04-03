Dusty road works in Lowlands, St Lucy cause school disruption Loop Barbados

More than half of the teaching complement at Ignatius Byer Primary School are off the compound due to the impact of road works in the environs of the school.

The dust clouds and particles have prompted between six to eight of the teachers from amongst the 11 to leave the compound early with sinus, asthma and migraine complaints.

Loop News understands that the construction project in the Lowlands, St Lucy community commenced today, days before the students go off on Easter holiday. The work being done right next to the primary education institution is producing a lot of dust which is affecting classes at the school.

In addition to some staff members leaving early out of an abundance of caution for their own health and safety, to mitigate the impact on students some class windows had to be closed or certain classrooms were abandoned completely due to the dust descending on the compound.

Loop understands that in light of a young gentleman passing away very recently after suffering an asthma attack and with his funeral over the weekend highlighted in the media, this had some staff not wanting to take any risks.

Up to 11:25 am, there had been no directive from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) to close the school.

After lunch some parents and guardians also began collecting their children and charges early as well.