Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains

Weather report – Tropical wave affecting Barbados

Weather Alert – Flash flood watch extended

122 Ghanaian nurses arrive to work as QEH battles nurse shortage still

Update: Wanted man in police custody

Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning

Weather report: Tropical wave to affect island tonight

House destroyed by fire at Date Hill, St Peter

Destruction not out the question: 733 scripts in government’s hands

Minister not submitting her resignation over pre-test mess up

Tuesday Oct 11

26?C
Barbados News

60 per cent chance of a thin layer across the island on Wednesday, October 12

Loop News

45 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dust haze will continue to be an issue for persons in Barbados for another 30 hours possibly.

A layer of moderate Saharan dust haze remained across the island last night, October 10. This layer of haze also affected the northern portions of the Caribbean island chain in varying degrees.

Today, October 11, in spite of a flash flood watch as a tropical wave affects the island, the Barbados Meteorological Services is advising that a layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island. This has an 80 per cent chance of being realised.

As for tomorrow, October 12, an alert remains for citizens, residents and visitors to be aware of a possible layer of slight dust haze persisting and remaining visible across the island. This forecast has 60 per cent confidence.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains

Lifestyle

10 Things you know if you grew up in a Caribbean household

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy star Niko Terho says support took away his nervousness

More From

Sport

Matthew Wright jumps another 48 spots with 6th place finish in Asia

The event was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Sport

193rd in the World! Bajan triathlete Wright wins gold in Jordan

Matthew Wright makes history

See also

Barbados News

Island Pay adds Barbados, starts in bus terminals, service stations

Partnered with Surepay, in talks with Mastercard

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy star Niko Terho says support took away his nervousness

The Bajan watched the October 6 debut with some of his cast members

Barbados News

Update: Wanted man in police custody

The photos were taken from a video recording being circulated

Barbados News

Motorists cautioned: Rains further damage Seaview Road, MTW on scene

The island-wide fladh flood warning has been discontinued however the persistent rains over the past days have damaged one roadway to the point that urgent, emergency work has to be conducted by the&n