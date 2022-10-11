Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains Loop Barbados

Dust haze will continue to be an issue for persons in Barbados for another 30 hours possibly.

A layer of moderate Saharan dust haze remained across the island last night, October 10. This layer of haze also affected the northern portions of the Caribbean island chain in varying degrees.

Today, October 11, in spite of a flash flood watch as a tropical wave affects the island, the Barbados Meteorological Services is advising that a layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island. This has an 80 per cent chance of being realised.

As for tomorrow, October 12, an alert remains for citizens, residents and visitors to be aware of a possible layer of slight dust haze persisting and remaining visible across the island. This forecast has 60 per cent confidence.