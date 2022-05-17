Dust haze blankets Barbados; BMS warns of reduced visibility | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a significant dust haze and a small craft advisory for Barbados.

A plume of moderate to thick Saharan dust haze continues to blanket the island.

The BMS reports that fluctuations in Saharan dust concentrations this afternoon through to tomorrow could further reduce visibility mainly across the marine area. Hazy conditions are expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week.

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies are advised to travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency. Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on the vessel.

The alert will be updated at 6 pm, Wednesday, May 18 or sooner if conditions warrant.