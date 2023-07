The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Saharan Dust is predicted to be visible across the island today, Sunday, July 9, through Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

The Barbados Meteorological Services said that at this time, Barbadians and visitors on the island should be aware that a layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

The haze is predicted to dissipate by Monday afternoon, night, July 10, 2023.

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara.