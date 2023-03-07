Dunamis Outreach promotes inclusivity; eyes regional expansion Loop Barbados

Dunamis Outreach Ministries plans to spread the word of God across the region in the coming years.

“I would love to be able to replicate what we have done in Barbados in at least one other Caribbean country. We are not only taking the love of God outward in Barbados but we would love to see it throughout the region,” Pastor Carlos Brathwaite told Loop News.

Dunamis Outreach Ministries of the Wesleyan Holiness Church located at Staple Grove, Christ Church celebrated its 105th Anniversary on Sunday, March 5, with a robust service that was led by District Superintendent of the Barbados District of the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Reverend Dr McAthin Hinds.

During his 30-year tenure as the senior pastor, Pastor Brathwaite has steadily overseen the development of the Wesleyan Holiness church, the growth of its membership and the personal and spiritual improvement of its congregation.

He noted that over the years, the church has changed its approach to reaching the masses. Recognising that people were not going to church, he brought the House of God to the people, by infiltrating communities. Dunamis Outreach Ministries then established church sites in St Joseph, Christ Church and St John.

“We are taking the gospel where the people are. The church has to change its ministry from being solely evangelical to be all inclusive socially. So, the church has begun to minister to those persons who are ostracised or marginalised from society because we are of the strong view that God himself is all inclusive and nobody should be discriminated against. While we maintain the sanctity of the gospel message, we believe we should cater to one and to all,” he indicated.

Pastor Brathwaite now seeks to go beyond the communities and “follow the mandate of Christ” to preach the gospel in every country, expanding Dunamis’ reach by 2024/2025.

“As believers we somehow only think Christians alone but people all over the world believe in God, know there is God and all we have to do is fan that flame,” he continued.

During the service, Pastor Brathwaite and Reverend Dr McAthin Hinds unveiled a plaque of pastors who served at Dunamis Outreach Ministries during its century-long existence.