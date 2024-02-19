Dujon chastises Education Ministry for opening Lester Vaughan School Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education and the Board of Management for the Lester Vaughan School are in the hot seat for the opening the doors of the St Thomas located school despite the recommendation from the smoke testing company to remain closed as remedial work and testing must continue.

The safety of our children and educators must be the top priority

Children’s Rights Advocate Felicia Dujon is deeply concerned about the recent decision by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training to allow students and teachers to return to an unsafe environment at the Lester Vaughan School.

Moreover, she called the decision “unacceptable. It is unconscionable for any minister or state official to subject children and staff to harmful environments.”

After the school was forced to close half-day when teachers stayed off the job or left the compound refusing to enter the compound this morning, Dujon is calling upon the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training to take immediate and comprehensive measures to address the unsafe conditions at the Lester Vaughan School and any other schools facing similar issues. “The safety of our children and educators must be the top priority, and the Ministry must fulfill its duty to protect them from harm.”

Expressing profound dismay regarding the lack of attention given to matters of student and staff safety, even when children’s health is at risk, she contended, “The Ministry’s decision to close the Lester Vaughan School for only half a day, while transitioning to online classes for the following days, does not adequately address the severity of the situation.”

Furthermore, beyond the recommendation of the testing company against opening the school today, Monday, February 19, 2024, Dujon said in her statement, “The Ministry’s statement attributing the closure and move to online classes as a means to facilitate work on the compound following the results of a smoke test is insufficient. The acknowledgment that the materials used in the remedial works may irritate some individuals underscores the potential health hazards present in the school environment.

“It is paramount that the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff take precedence over all other considerations. The Ministry’s failure to prioritise these concerns and take decisive action to ensure a safe learning environment is unacceptable.”

Named as the Education Shadow Minister by the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in the most recent shadow cabinet, Dujon added, “Despite the inconvenience caused to parents and guardians in collecting their children and wards, the Ministry’s regret does little to mitigate the risks posed by returning students and staff to an unsafe environment.”