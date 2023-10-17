Duguid: Digital transformation a must regional economies Loop Barbados

Digital transformation is no longer a choice for Caribbean countries, but it is imperative and must be placed at the forefront of the regional agenda.

Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr William Duguid, made this assertion, during the opening of the annual Digital Summit and ICT Week 2023, at the Accra Beach Hotel and Spa, Rockley, Christ Church.

It is being hosted by the Government of Barbados, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and the Global Government Forum, UK under the theme “Embracing a Digital Caribbean: Opportunities for Growth and Innovation”.

During his feature address, Dr Duguid implored regional Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) ministers and technocrats attending the Summit to embrace digital transformation as a means to drive their economies forward.

He explained that Economic Prosperity, Inclusive Development, Sustainability and Resilience and Global Competitiveness were but a few of the reasons why the region needed digital transformation.

“The Caribbean’s potential for economic growth through digital transformation is boundless. By investing in digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and supporting entrepreneurship, we open doors to new industries, attract investments, and create jobs. Every citizen of the Caribbean deserves to reap the benefits of digital progress. Our diversity is our strength, and by bridging the digital divide, we can ensure that ICTs uplift every community, fostering social inclusion and equal opportunities for all.”

“As a region exposed to environmental challenges, ICTs can be our ally in fostering sustainability. Smart solutions and data-driven approaches can help us conserve resources, mitigate climate change impacts, and build resilient communities. By embracing digital transformation, we position the Caribbean as a forward-thinking region. We have the opportunity to lead in areas such as sustainable tourism, renewable energy, and innovative industries, attracting global partners and investors,” he emphasised.

The Senior Minister acknowledged that the road to digital transformation was “fraught with difficulties” for Caribbean countries with limited access to the Internet and high broadband costs, inadequate digital infrastructure, insufficient training opportunities for citizens, a growing digital divide, and a lack of data and policy knowledge.

He noted that embracing a Digital Caribbean was not a solitary mission but would require countries to unite, adding that there were a number of steps which needed to be taken for success to be realised.

These include digital infrastructure, education and digital skills training, innovation and entrepreneurship, data privacy and cyber security, research and development, private-public partnerships, global partnerships, and sustainable development.

Dr Duguid cited some of the collaborative efforts by countries in the region towards digital transformation, such as managing mobile roaming, local number portability, broadband services, a single ICTs space, and harmonisation of regulations and legislation.

He pointed out that regional initiatives were critical to promoting a unified approach to ICTs development in the Caribbean, ultimately benefiting the entire region’s economic growth and digital transformation.

The Senior Minister noted that the journey towards a Digital Caribbean would be a long one, and it would require regional cooperation, public-private partnerships, a commitment to investing in digital infrastructure, education, innovation, and global investment.

“Let us also remember that digital transformation is not an end in itself, but a means to achieve broader societal goals. It is a tool to improve the quality of life for our people, to provide them with better healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. Thus, let us continue to work together, united by a shared vision of a Digital Caribbean, which will significantly aid in the growth and sustainable development of our region and redound to the betterment of our citizens,” he stated.