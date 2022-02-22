Dubai Mili and Fly on bail after drug and money laundering charges | Loop Barbados

Police have shared that information led to the arrests of 30-year-old Milisa Atrica Leola Browne alias “Dubaii Mili” of 5th Avenue, Callenders Crescent, Christ Church and 31-year-old Andre Xavier Leacock alias “FLY” of Combermere Street, Nelson Street, St Michael.

Police Officers from the Suppressing Criminal Activity Targeting Society (SCATS) Unit and the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit (FCIU) of The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged the pair within the jurisdiction of the magistrate of District “B” Oistins on February 17, 2022, as committing the following offences:

1) Possession of Cannabis

2) Trafficking of Cannabis

3) Intent to Supply Cannabis

4) Money Laundering in the sum of BBD $79,514.05 and US $14,997

5) Unlawful Retention of Foreign Currency in the sum of US $14,997

Police in a statement said that on February 17, police received information related to the mentioned matters, and as a result, officers from the Suppressing Criminal Activity Targeting Society (SCATS) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence at Callenders Crescent, Christ Church, which resulted in the discovery of a large quantity of suspected cannabis along with the mentioned sums of currency.

Upon making the discoveries both accused were arrested and taken into custody where further investigations were conducted.

Both were interviewed in relation to the matters and formally charged.

Today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, both accused appeared at the District “B” Oistins Court before Magistrate Deidre McKenna where they were not required to plead to the offences which are all indictable. They were both granted $50,000.00 bail and one condition is that they are required to report to Oistins every Wednesday before 12pm.