Drowning at Pebbles Beach:Police probing unnatural death of adult male

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Drowning at Pebbles Beach:Police probing unnatural death of adult male
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Wednesday Aug 21

25°C
Barbados News

He has been identified as 47-year-old Xavier Blanch of Padmore Village, St Philip.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Police at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of an adult male whose unresponsive body was discovered at about 5:44 am today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the beach in the area of the Radisson Aquatica Hotel, Bay Street, St Michael.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Xavier Blanch of Padmore Village, St Philip.

According to Police, upon arrival, an unknown male had pulled the body of Blanch from the water.

He was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor at the scene.

Police is appealing to anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

They assured the public that all information received will be strictly confidential.

(TBPS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

5 historical sites in St Lucia to explore on your next visit

Caribbean News

Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with US sanctions

Caribbean News

Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with US sanctions

More From

World News

Kenyan man accused of dismembering female bodies, escapes custody

See also

A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya’s capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.&nbsp

Sport

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

The Barbados U14 Boys national team are on top of Group A, Tier II of the CFU U14 Challenge Series.

Barbados News

Drowning at Pebbles Beach:Police probing unnatural death of adult male

He has been identified as 47-year-old Xavier Blanch of Padmore Village, St Philip.

Barbados News

Water outages in St Michael tomorrow: Residents asked to store water

BWA to install DMA meter at Pembroke Road, St Michael.

Barbados News

Central Bank of Barbados stands by its economic reviews

CBB reiterates its unwavering commitment to accuracy, transparency, and public trust.