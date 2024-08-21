Drowning at Pebbles Beach:Police probing unnatural death of adult male

Police at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of an adult male whose unresponsive body was discovered at about 5:44 am today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the beach in the area of the Radisson Aquatica Hotel, Bay Street, St Michael.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Xavier Blanch of Padmore Village, St Philip.

According to Police, upon arrival, an unknown male had pulled the body of Blanch from the water.

He was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor at the scene.

Police is appealing to anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

They assured the public that all information received will be strictly confidential.

(TBPS).