Drivers failing to yield to emergency vehicles Loop Barbados

Authorities are appealing to members of the public to yield to emergency vehicles traversing Barbados’ roads.

This comes following an accident on Friday, May 5, involving a fire tender and two motor vehicles at the junction of Tweedside Road and Government Hill in St Michael.

The fire tender which was from the Bridgetown Headquarters was responding to a house fire at Tudor Street, St Michael.

Two of the four fire officers in the truck complained of injuries to their legs and chest and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for assessment. The other two fire officers did not report any injuries, but were transported to Sandy Crest Medical for evaluation.

Meanwhile, two civilians – a man and a woman – were also transported for medical attention.

Speaking to local media, Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams revealed that this was an issue raised by not only the Fire Service but all emergency personnel.

“I have observed recently that the beacon and the siren don’t get the respect they require on the road. There are a lot of near misses by emergency vehicles responding to emergency situations, where persons either because their windows are up or their radio is blaring, can’t hear or even sometimes they see it and force that advantage,” Abrahams said.

The Home Affairs Minister appealed to motorists to give way when an emergency vehicle is approaching.

“When an emergency vehicle is proceeding under beacon and siren, respect that vehicle. Pull to your left, allow the vehicle to pass safely, save yourself, save the persons who are responding and save the persons who the vehicle is going to,” he emphasised.

Abrahams added that today’s accident could have been “significantly worse” if not for the quick thinking and skills of the driver of the fire tender.

He told the media that with a fire tender out of commission and injured personnel, the Service’s resources were further reduced. The Minister disclosed that the Government has ordered two fire tenders.

“This is a major concern for us because one other vehicle is now out of circulation but we will try our best to see how we can make up for the lost of that vehicle,” Minister Abrahams noted.

Chief fire officer of the Barbados Fire Service, Errol Maynard, reiterated the Minister’s comments, pleading for drivers to exercise caution. The fire chief also voiced concerns, saying:

“This also not only impacted our staffing – because these are four officers that I would have not working – and we are really short. And then, the vehicle here is probably written off and that is one vehicle we don’t have and we are short of vehicles right now.”