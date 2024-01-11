Drivers age 75 and up require medical certificate for licence renewal Loop Barbados

Persons between the ages of 70 and 74 years old will no longer need to submit a medical certificate to the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA) to renew their driving licence.

However, according to the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2023, senior drivers who are 75 years or older are required to submit a medical certificate to the BLA if they wish to renew their driving licence.

Acting Chief Licensing Officer, Treca McCarthy-Broomes said that the BLA was facilitating driving licence renewals for elderly citizens both online and in-person.

“Previously, individuals aged 70 or older holding a driving licence were required to produce an annual medical certificate to renew their licence. Now, there is no need for senior drivers in the age group 70 to 74 years old to submit a medical certificate. However, citizens aged 75 to 84 years are required to submit a medical certificate every two years on the renewal of their driving licence. Once citizens reach the age of 85 years, they are required to submit a medical certificate every year on the renewal of their driving licence. This is in accordance with Section 76 (5) of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2023-23”, McCarthy-Broomes explained.

The acting Chief said the change in the renewal process for senior drivers had already started, but noted that full implementation of the online system to accommodate this was undergoing testing.

“Senior drivers who wish to pay for their renewals online will only be able to pay for one year presently with EZPay.gov.bb. Otherwise, they are encouraged to visit any branch of the Barbados Revenue Authority to pay in person. Once payment is completed whether in-person or online, individuals should visit the Driving Licence Plastic Card Section of the Barbados Licensing Authority in the Pine, St. Michael, or Holetown, St. James to collect their updated driving licence card,” McCarthy-Broomes advised.

For more information, persons may visit the BLA’s website at www.BLA.gov.bb, email [email protected], call 535-1201 or 536-0274, or direct message @mtwbarbados on Instagram or Facebook.