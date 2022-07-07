Driver shot dead outside karaoke shop lime in Long Bay | Loop Barbados

Police are yet to reveal the identity of Barbados latest fatal shooting victim.

The man was discovered dead in the car he was driving after a series of shots were fired.

According to the police report, about 12:30am today, July 7, the shooting incident occurred at an establishment known as Byers Boozie Bites, a place of public entertainment located along Long Bay Main Road, Long Bay, St Philip.

Police way a number of patrons were attending a karaoke session at the establishment when two men armed with guns entered and started shooting. This caused patrons to scamper for safety. At the end of the melee the male driver was discovered dead in the vehicle. His identity is yet to be formally verified and will be released when all protocols have been met.

Also injured were five other persons. They presented with gunshot injuries about various parts of their bodies. They were all treated by ambulance personnel who were summoned to the scene, then later transported by a number of ambulances to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

Police cordoned the immediate and extended scene to conduct investigations.

Vehicular traffic access had been restricted and traffic diversions were in place during the morning. The traffic was regulated by uniformed police.

Police have since issued an appeal to the general public for any information which they may have that could assist in investigations into this matter. Persons can contact the District C Police Station at 4168200/8204; Police Emergency at 211 or Oistins Police Station 4182612 or any other Police Station. You may also contact Crime Stoppers 1800 (TIPS) 8477.