Barbados has recorded its first road fatality for 2022.

The deceased is a male driver who police say was in his 40s.

The collision involved two cars and occurred at the Mount, St George around 9:05 am, today, January 5, 2022.

His sole passenger was rushed off to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital unresponsive.

The driver of the second vehicle had no complaints of injuries at the time according to police.