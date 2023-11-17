Driver death under investigation Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old driver who appears to have died at the wheel.

Police from District A police station are on scene at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael having received a report about 1pm today, Friday, November 17, 2023, that a man was slumped and unresponsive at the driver’s wheel of the car he was driving after he had collided with another motor car which was parked.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed that the driver is a 70-year-old man. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His death at the scene was confirmed by a medical doctor.

The other vehicle was occupied by another man who is also 70 years old. He complained of various pains to his head, chest and back.

Police are still carrying out investigations.