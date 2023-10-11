Drill causes panic: Springer Memorial students traumatised Loop Barbados

What was expected to be a regular school day at the Springer Memorial School this morning, has left students traumatised and parents are demanding answers from Ministry of Education.

The simulation exercise, which was planned by security officials and sanctioned by the Ministry, occurred after 10 am. It involved masked men entering the school compound with swords, large pieces of wood and fake firearms.

What was a simple drill at school turned into a completely chaotic scene.

Most teachers and students were unaware of the exercise and chaos ensued. Loop understands a handful of staff were informed of a drill but many presumed it to be a fire drill.

One alarmed parent who was called to the school by her daughter, said her child was visibly shaken. She told Loop her daughter experienced a panic attack and kept crying when she tried to retell the incident.

“When I get into the school, it looked as if these children traumatised. Nearly all of the children crying, visibly shaken, laying on the ground. While walking up [to the school], one of the children like she faint or had a seizure and that caused another set of commotion…. Teachers and ancillary staff, you can see the frustration on their face. Some of the teachers verbally said ‘This is foolishness. I don’t know why they would do this’.”

Speaking under anonymity, the parent said that the students decided to barricade themselves in the classroom by pushing a fridge to door to keep it shut and three men came to the class and pushed the door open.

“If it is a drill, just turn up to the school looking suspicious and let the children act but you gone to that extent? Obviously, the children panicked.

“My specific child, one of the guys with the sword came up to her, came in her face and yelled at her,” she said adding a masked man also injured a teacher in the process.

“This was too much. I get having a drill…[but] these children traumatised and it shouldn’t be. In 2023, where school shootings and school attacks is a real thing, I get educating the children. I get coming up with a plan but it can’t be a surprise attack,” added the outraged parent.

Another parent was vexed by the manner in which the simulation was conducted.

“I know these are times where we are dealing these kind of things but when doing these things, you don’t have the men actually going up in the children faces with the cutlasses and whatnot. This was a whole catastrophe.”

“This thing went real wrong and it was like it was real. . . . Who ain’t asthmatic [was] crying for their heart, [or] crying for their head. They want their mother, they want their father.”

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw has since responded to outrage.

She explained that the simulation exercise was conducted by the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force and the Ambulance Service to prepare for such events.

“There appears to be some confusion about the nature of the drill at the Springer Memorial School this morning. . . . It appears as if some parents out of concern for their children, came to the school to take their children out of school. I must reiterate that this was a drill involving the Barbados Police Service, Barbados Defence Force and the Ambulance Service,” the chief education officer told local radio news station, Starcom.

She added: “We are speaking to allay the concerns of the wider public that the event was anything more than a drill. Any reports to the contrary would otherwise be unsubstantiated. The Ministry empathises with parents who otherwise felt that their children or wards were in danger. To the contrary, drills of this nature seek to prepare us for any such occurrences.”