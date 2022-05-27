Dream come true! Ciara shot in Barbados for Sports Illustrated | Loop Barbados

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover featuring Ciara was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts.

And this was one of Ciara’s life’s dreams.

On her Instagram, she shared the magazine cover and the caption:

“Wow Wow Wow!!!

“This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl.

“I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :)”

Dropping the spicy cover photo along with four others posts, in one, she showed off the hues of blue in her jeans bikini while showing Barbados’ crystal clear and blue waters behind her.

Sports Illustrated posted their final video to the website as well.

CC in SI also showed a behind clip of her in a royal blue monokini on her all-fours on the sand. She captioned her video snippet:

“On my Meg, tryna give ya the inside scoop from the fun behind the scenes. Issa a SI Cover GIRL!”

Guess Ciara really has some Meg thee Stallion knees too.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. on their socials shared the Sports Illustrated cover too and said, “Can you guess where these amazing photos were shot? That’s right, here in Beautiful Barbados!

How amazing is it to see @Ciara modeling for @si_swimsuit and putting our island on the map!

We are happy to have been able to host @si_swimsuit for this swimwear shoot and we do hope to see you again in the future!

#VisitBarbados#LoveBarbados#TourismForward“