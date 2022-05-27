Dream come true! Ciara shot in Barbados for Sports Illustrated | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Dream come true! Ciara shot in Barbados for Sports Illustrated | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Dream come true! Ciara shot in Barbados for Sports Illustrated

Guyana’s President Ali to deliver keynote address at Agrofest launch

Local potters fear collapse of clay sector

Crop Over Visual Arts Exhibition zeroes in on Emancipation

Guests, crew safe after fire on Carnival Freedom in Grand Turk

US gun group opens Texas convention after school massacre

AOPT pays tribute to former Transport Minister ‘Johnny’ Tudor

Small businesses to save big on energy with Energy Smart Fund

No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers

Wanted man hands himself into police

Friday May 27

27?C
Entertainment

Ben Watts was behind the camera as Ciara lived out one of her dreams

Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

Ciara in Sports Illustrated behind the scenes video

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover featuring Ciara was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts.

And this was one of Ciara’s life’s dreams.

On her Instagram, she shared the magazine cover and the caption:

“Wow Wow Wow!!!

“This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!
Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl.

“I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :)”

Dropping the spicy cover photo along with four others posts, in one, she showed off the hues of blue in her jeans bikini while showing Barbados’ crystal clear and blue waters behind her.

Sports Illustrated posted their final video to the website as well.

CC in SI also showed a behind clip of her in a royal blue monokini on her all-fours on the sand. She captioned her video snippet:

“On my Meg, tryna give ya the inside scoop from the fun behind the scenes. Issa a SI Cover GIRL!”

Guess Ciara really has some Meg thee Stallion knees too.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. on their socials shared the Sports Illustrated cover too and said, “Can you guess where these amazing photos were shot? That’s right, here in Beautiful Barbados!

How amazing is it to see @Ciara modeling for @si_swimsuit and putting our island on the map!

We are happy to have been able to host @si_swimsuit for this swimwear shoot and we do hope to see you again in the future!

#VisitBarbados#LoveBarbados#TourismForward

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Sol making Sol Rally Barbados 2022 more rewarding and more fun

Entertainment

Dream come true! Ciara shot in Barbados for Sports Illustrated

Barbados News

Guyana’s President Ali to deliver keynote address at Agrofest launch

See also

More From

Community

‘Johnny’ Tudor has died at the age of 73

Joseph ‘Johnny’ Tudor III has passed away.
Father, brother, uncle, husband, businessman, former parliamentarian, and more recently reverend, were some of the titles that he carried during his

Coronavirus

No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers

More changes to COVID-19 travel protocols: Removal of pre-entry test for vaccinated travellers takes effect

Entertainment

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.
An official at the Dominican Repu

Caribbean News

Guests, crew safe after fire on Carnival Freedom in Grand Turk

2,504 guests and 972 crew were onboard the vessel

Caribbean News

Sandals to install carbon monoxide detectors at all of its properties

Sandals announced yesterday that it will be installing carbon monoxide (CO) detectors at all of its properties across the Caribbean following the death of three guests at the Emerald Bay Resort on Exu

World News

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

It was 11:28 am when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.
Twelve minutes after that, authorities say,